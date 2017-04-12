3 nabbed over robbery at PAC spokesperson’s office

Malawi Police have arrested three suspects in connection to the robbery at Zomba Catholic Diocese Research and Development offices which houses Public Affairs Committee (PAC) publicity secretary Father Peter Mulomole.

According to reports, the robbers went away with cash and laptops from the offices last week in Zomba. Confirming the development, Malawi Police National Spokesperson James Kadadzela said the suspects are in police custody.

“The latest is that police have arrested three criminals to that issue and we have since recovered two laptops,” said Kadadzela.

He added that the suspects are said to have been involved in a series of robberies in the city of Zomba.

The robbery at Mulomole’s office came days after PAC had faulted the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government for not doing what is written in its 2014 manifesto.

The development raised suspicion of government’s move to silence its critics through the attack.

However, government has distanced itself from the allegations arguing it can not attack its citizens.