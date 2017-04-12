CAF to inspect Bingu stadium on Friday

Confederation of African Football (CAF) will inspect the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) on Friday. A CAF official sent to inspect the stadium is expected to arrive in the country on Thursday afternoon.

This is happening with less than 20 days before Malawi national football team hosts Madagascar in the second leg of African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) through its chief executive officer Alfred Gift Gunda has confirmed the development.

“We told CAF that we will be having some assignments ahead so they have sent an inspector who will come here on Thursday,” he said.

The inspector, Muhammad Yusuf, who is a Kenyan national is expected to inspect the magnificent Stadium on Friday afternoon.

If BNS will not be certified fit to host an international match then Kamuzu Stadium in the commercial city of Blantyre will be an alternative arena.

Meanwhile, FAM has announced that the Flames will leave for Madagascar this Sunday as they are scheduled to take on Kenya national soccer team in a friendly match away in Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday 18th April next week.

Madagascar will host Malawi on 23rd this month in the first leg of the CHAN qualifier and the second leg will be played here at home on 29th April 2017.