19 January 2017 Last updated at: 12:12 PM

Man jailed for using fake K2000 note

A 24 year-old man has been jailed after he deliberately used a counterfeit K2000 note to pay a sex worker for her services in Mzuzu.

Samson Chimaliro was sentenced to 10 months in prison following a trial at the Magistrate Court in Mzuzu.

According to state prosecutor Constable Charles Chilala, the convict was arrested on New Year’s Day at Zolozolo location within Mzuzu City after Police received a tip that he had used a fake K2000 note.

Police officers took the note to Reserve Bank of Malawi Mzuzu branch where they verified that it was fake.

On being interrogated, Chimaliro told the court that he was on duty as a bartender in December and in the process an unknown customer bought beer using the said note of which he noticed later.

The convict confessed to have informed his boss who told him to destroy the note but he did not comply with the orders.

He then used it to pay a sex worker after having sex with her. The issue came to light when the woman wanted to buy some groceries using the note.

In his Judgment, Senior Resident Magistrate Major Mbewe sentenced Chimaliro to 10 months in prison as a lesson to others.

He further said the convict deserved a stiff punishment for using the note when he knew it was fake.