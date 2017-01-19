19 January 2017 Last updated at: 3:03 PM

Liquor kills man in Nkhotakota

A 38 year-old man has died after taking Galaxy liquor on an empty stomach in Nkhotakota district.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the deceased McDonald Mwale and his employee Harry Tumbwe, 22, left their Jasi village to look for fertilizer in a nearby village Sesani.

According to Nkhotakota Police spokesperson Williams Kaponda, the two upon arriving at Sesani Village in the district started drinking Galaxy spirits.

The men drank until in the afternoon and while there Tumbwe slept. Mwale left him at the drinking joint and started going back home.

On his way, he called his wife to meet him as he was too weak to ride his motorcycle.

When they got home, the woman prepared porridge for her husband but unfortunately soon after finishing eating porridge he passed on.

Police together with a medical doctor from Nkhotakota district hospital health personnel visited the scene.

The doctor said the deceased died due to hypoglycaemia which is when there is low sugar in the body.

The deceased hailed from Jasi village in the area of senior chief Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota district.