19 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:10 AM

Man arrested for murder in Mzuzu

A 34 year-old man is in custody at Mzuzu Police Station for murdering a 30 year-old man by cutting his head and legs.

The suspect Mike Banda is accused of killing Precious Mwale of Makhalala Village, Traditional Authority Wimbe in Kasungu district.

According to Mwale’s wife, on January 14 her husband left home for Zambia to seek greener pastures.

However she got information on January 15 that he had been found dead along Kadambo Stream at Dunduzu area in the city.

The victim’s head was chopped off and both legs were cut.

Police investigations led to the arrest of the suspect after he was found with a shirt and cell phone belonging to the deceased.

Furthermore, the suspect’s t-shirt was found at the scene of the crime.

Meanwhile, Banda is in Police custody and is expected to answer a murder charge contrary to section 209 of the penal code.

The suspect hails from Kapichi Village, T/A Kapichi in Thyolo District.