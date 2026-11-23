“Malawi is burning, Mr President.”

That is the message in a new video by Malawian media personality Mirriam “Mimi” Mtambo, a producer and TV and radio host, who calls on President Peter Mutharika to break his silence and face the country as fuel shortages, blackouts and a lack of foreign exchange squeeze households and businesses.

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She wants more than a televised speech. The President, she says, should open the floor to every media house, take questions from independent journalists and hold a public rally to hear directly from the people. A choreographed sit-down with his press officer or a friendly interview on the state broadcaster, MBC, will not be enough.

She is not alone

Mtambo is not the only one speaking out. Social commentators have been demanding action from the government as the crisis drags on, and some have turned their anger on First Lady Gertrude Mutharika for hosting the Zokonda Amayi event at State House on Friday while Malawians queue for fuel and sit through blackouts.

Writing on Facebook on November 21, commentator Davie Dan Mchinga compared her to Marie Antoinette, the French queen remembered for throwing lavish parties at the Palace of Versailles while the poor went without bread. “She and her elites were oblivious to the harsh realities that the poor were living through,” he wrote.

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Weeks without answers

Mutharika last addressed the nation on October 4, when his administration marked one year in office. Two days later he left for South Africa on his fifth private trip since returning to power, and stayed for nearly a month.

On his return on October 31, he told his Press Officer, Catherine Maulidi, at Kamuzu Palace that he had been “in full control” of government and in touch with the Chief Secretary “ten times a day” in his absence. He blamed transport problems for the fuel shortage, Malawi24 reported. He has not held a press conference since last year when rumours about his health first surfaced. Mutharika has missed local public engagement and interntional activities previously undertaken by the president. In September, he delegated the Foreign Minister to the UN General Assembly.

Before his return from South Africa during his last trip, a letter bearing his signature directed the Speaker to postpone the meeting of Parliament that was due to run from November 9 to December 11 and include the mid-year budget review. Opposition leaders and commentators argued that the Constitution does not give the President that power.

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Calls keep growing

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition and the Malawi Congress Party have demanded answers about the President’s absences, and ordinary citizens have been adding their voices, asking him to explain why fuel shortages persist, what is behind the foreign exchange crisis and what government is doing about it.

Meanwhile, queues at filling stations continue, and students at Mzuzu University have been hitching rides to get to class.

The message in the video is simple: every day the President stays silent makes it harder for people to believe he is listening. Mr President, speak up. Then take questions. What would you ask the President? Tell us in the comments.