A trip to Mzuzu by one hospital staff member has left hundreds of patients stranded at Nkhata Bay District Hospital, with the pharmacy locked and their medication out of reach.



The staff member reportedly travelled with the keys to the hospital pharmacy, leaving no alternative means of opening it.



Malawi24 has established that several patients gathered outside the pharmacy from early Monday morning, hoping to collect medicines prescribed by hospital health workers, but their wait continued.



Some patients said they were informed that the staff member responsible for the keys had travelled to Mzuzu, while others claimed the keys had been lost.



However, a hospital staff member, who spoke to Malawi24 on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the key holder had travelled to Mzuzu with the keys.

Stranded patients

“It is true that the person responsible travelled with the keys, and we do not know why,” said the staff member.



The incident has raised questions about why a public hospital pharmacy should depend on one staff member for access, without an alternative arrangement to ensure patients can receive medication when that person is away.



Meanwhile, Nkhata Bay Central Member of Parliament Symon Vuwa Kaunda has called on the relevant authorities to intervene and ensure patients have uninterrupted access to medication.



Hospital management had not commented on the matter by the time of publication.