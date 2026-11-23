Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Southern Region Governor Charles Mchacha says he has no ambitions of securing a ministerial position, insisting that his priority is to strengthen and expand the party.



Mchacha was responding to reports suggesting that his efforts to consolidate the DPP’s support base in the Southern Region are aimed at impressing President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika in the hope of securing a ministerial appointment.

He dismissed the claims, saying his focus is on building the party rather than pursuing government positions.



Advertisements Mchacha also condemned individuals circulating old videos and outdated materials, accusing them of attempting to create confusion and divisions among party members.

He has since urged DPP members to remain united and avoid being misled by false information that could undermine the party.



He maintained that the DPP remains a strong political force, pledging to continue mobilising members and strengthening its structures across the Southern Region.



“I will continue meeting our DPP party leaders in different areas to strengthen the party’s activities,” said Mchacha.