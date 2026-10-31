Mutharika hits back over who ran Malawi

…promises consequences for blackouts saboteurs

…says fuel is available, blames transport



Rumours had circulated that some senior government officials were calling the shots in Malawi during President Peter Mutharika’s nearly month-long absence, but the President has now hit back.



Mutharika made the remarks on Saturday shortly after arriving home from a private trip to South Africa, his fifth private trip since returning to power in October 2025.



His absence had sparked speculation about who was calling the shots in government, with questions emerging over whether other senior officials had taken control of national affairs in his absence.



But Mutharika dismissed such concerns, saying he maintained regular contact with the Chief Secretary and Cabinet ministers and was fully involved in running government.



“I was in full control of the country, the government. I was in touch with the Chief Secretary here ten times a day and the ministers. So I was in touch with the government and also the party, and everything is under control,” he said.



The President also issued a stern warning to individuals he accused of deliberately creating problems in the electricity sector, saying those responsible would face consequences.



“I know some of the problems that are happening there. Some of the problems are man-made, with clear evidence of what’s going on, and those people will be taken to task. I can promise you that because I know exactly what is happening,” he said.



His warning comes amid persistent electricity disruptions that have frustrated households and businesses. Mutharika, however, said government was repairing the machines and expressed confidence that the blackouts would end by December.



On fuel shortages, the President blamed logistical challenges for delays in transporting fuel into Malawi, insisting that supplies were available at ports in Tanzania and Mozambique, including Nacala, Beira, Tanga and Dar es Salaam.



“The fuel is there. We have it in all the ports in Tanzania, Nacala, Beira and so forth, Tanga, Dar es Salaam. But it’s logistics, getting them to Malawi, that is the problem,” he said.



Mutharika asked Malawians to remain patient, arguing that the fuel transportation challenges were beyond government’s control. He also thanked citizens who had sent him messages during his absence and called for unity in tackling the country’s challenges.



“Let’s pull together for the sake of our nation,” he said, invoking the Swahili expression *Harambee*, which means pulling together.