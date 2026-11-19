Some Mzuzu University (Mzuni) students are reportedly hitching rides on bicycles and other available transport to reach campus as Malawi’s worsening fuel crisis makes public transport increasingly difficult to find.



The situation is raising fears that students could struggle to attend lectures and other academic activities as fuel shortages continue to disrupt transport services in Mzuzu.



A social media report circulating on Thursday, November 19, 2026, indicates that some students travelling to the university’s Dunduzu Campus have resorted to unconventional means of transport to avoid missing classes.



The report further suggests that only a handful of filling stations in the city have fuel, leaving motorists and public transport operators struggling to keep their vehicles running.



The difficulties come as the country continues to battle prolonged fuel shortages that have disrupted businesses, transport services and the daily lives of ordinary Malawians.



The situation has also exposed weaknesses in the country’s fuel supply arrangements, with the Transporters Association of Malawi raising concerns over the failure to utilise locally owned fuel tankers.



Association spokesperson Frank Banda told the Malawi Institute of Journalism on November 10 that local transporters were ready to resume operations if government engaged them to support fuel distribution.



Foreign exchange shortages have also complicated fuel procurement, affecting payments to international suppliers and the movement of petroleum products into the country.



Ministry of Energy spokesperson Joan Thaundi has previously acknowledged that foreign exchange constraints were affecting fuel procurement, including difficulties in honouring letters of credit through local banks.



Malawi requires approximately two million litres of fuel daily, placing further pressure on the country’s foreign currency reserves and supply arrangements.



The shortages have also pushed up transport costs, with commuters in different parts of the country reporting higher fares, long queues at filling stations and difficulties securing transport.