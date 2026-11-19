Pressure is mounting on President Peter Mutharika to address the nation as fuel shortages, foreign exchange problems and concerns over alleged corruption continue to fuel anxiety about Malawi’s economic situation.



The fuel crisis has disrupted business operations, slowed economic activities and made life increasingly difficult for ordinary Malawians, while foreign exchange shortages continue to raise questions about the country’s ability to meet its import needs.



With no clear timeline for when the situation will improve, citizens are demanding answers on what is driving the crisis and what government is doing to bring the economy back on track.



The growing calls for a presidential address have also raised questions about government communication, with concerned citizens arguing that Malawians need a clear explanation of the challenges facing the country.



One of those demanding answers is concerned citizen Pemphero Mphande, who has challenged Mutharika to break his silence and explain the country’s economic predicament.



Mphande wants the President to explain why fuel shortages persist, what is behind the foreign exchange crisis and what measures government is taking to address the problems.

Mphande: tells Mutharika to address the nation

“In a normally functioning country, the President would, by now, have addressed the nation. We are perhaps facing one of the biggest economic crises in recent memory,” said Mphande.



He has also raised concerns over alleged widespread corruption and misuse of public resources, saying the situation demands urgent action and accountability.



Mphande warned that without decisive interventions, transparent leadership and regular communication, Malawi risks sinking deeper into economic difficulties.



He further argued that citizens cannot properly assess government’s response when they are not given clear information about the crisis and progress towards resolving it.



He has urged Mutharika to give an honest account of the country’s economic position and present a clear roadmap for recovery.



Mphande also called on Malawians to rise above political affiliations, tribal differences and religious divisions, saying the country’s challenges require collective responsibility.



“Malawi does not belong to one individual, one political party or a particular group of people. It belongs to all of us. We all have a responsibility to protect it,” he said.



He added that citizens should not remain silent on matters of national interest but should speak out and demand accountability from those entrusted with public responsibility.