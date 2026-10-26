HRDC presses govt over Mutharika’s absence

Malawians are still waiting for answers about President Peter Mutharika’s prolonged stay in South Africa, with the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) demanding a direct explanation from government.



The coalition says the President’s extended absence raises questions about his availability to perform constitutional duties and how government is being run in his absence.



HRDC made the demands in a statement seen by Malawi24 on Monday, October 26, 2026, following remarks by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General Peter Mukhito.



Mukhito said he met Mutharika in South Africa on October 23 and found him cheerful, in good health and able to communicate.



However, HRDC says a meeting between the President and a party official does not offer sufficient reassurance to Malawians, insisting that the Head of State must personally address the concerns.



The coalition says Mutharika has spent considerable periods in South Africa since assuming office in October 2025. It estimates that he had accumulated about 72 days in the country by October 26, after leaving Malawi again on October 6.



While acknowledging that Presidents can travel abroad for personal or official reasons, HRDC says repeated and prolonged absences demand accountability, especially when Malawians are facing economic and social challenges.



“Malawians deserve credible answers, not endless speculation,” the coalition said.



HRDC has challenged the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) and State House to provide a direct update from Mutharika, explain the circumstances surrounding his stay in South Africa and disclose when he will return.



The coalition has also demanded details of whether public funds are being used to meet the costs of his trips, including transportation, security, accommodation and the deployment of government officials.

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