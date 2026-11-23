“Who is going to take care of these children, and how am I supposed to survive?” That is the heartbreaking question hanging over struggling mothers as Malawi’s rising cost of living turns everyday survival into an uphill battle.



Media personality Mirriam Mtambo has delivered an emotional outburst over the country’s worsening economic situation, questioning how single mothers are expected to raise children when transport fares and household expenses keep climbing.



Speaking during a Facebook Live broadcast, Mtambo appeared frustrated by the financial pressures facing working mothers, who must balance employment, childcare and the growing cost of providing for their families.



“I don’t know what to do with the children, ndiuzeni ndichite nawo chiyani,” she said.



Her frustration quickly turned towards the government, with Mtambo questioning whether President Peter Mutharika’s administration is doing enough to improve the economy and ease the burden on ordinary Malawians.



“We don’t see any efforts being done to improve the economy,” she said.



Mtambo also raised concern over rising transport fares, which she linked to fuel shortages, saying the increases are making life even harder for people who depend on public transport to get to work and conduct their daily activities.



She argued that working mothers are caught in a difficult situation because they must spend increasingly large sums on transport while still meeting their children’s basic needs.



Single mothers, she suggested, face an even heavier burden because they often have to shoulder household expenses and parenting responsibilities without another parent to share the financial load.



Her remarks have brought renewed attention to the struggles of families battling rising living costs, with the question of how ordinary Malawians can survive the economic pressure becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.