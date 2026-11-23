The High Court in Lilongwe has sentenced 54-year-old Zulu Zungulira to 40 years imprisonment with hard labour for having sexual intercourse with his 16-year-old daughter.



According to Central West Region Police PRO, the convict started sleeping with his daughter in 2024 following the death of the victim’s mother and at the time, Zungulira told the child that her relatives didn’t want to stay with her since she was practising witchcraft.



“He took the victim to a certain man to exorcize her of the demons of witchcraft.

When they got home, the father had sex with the little daughter claiming he had been instructed by the herbalist,” he said.



Banjamin added that After sex, he produced beads which he claimed had been extracted from her private parts as objects of witchcraft.



“In December 2025, Zungulira impregnated the victim and she revealed it to her grandmother in April this year, leading to his arrest by Chinsapo Police Unit officers. The officers referred the victim to Kamuzu Central Hospital where she was found to be four months pregnant,” said Benjamin.



Zungulira appeared before Lilongwe Chief Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded not guilty, prompting the State to parade four witnesses against him. He was found guilty as charged.



In his sentencing, High Court Judge Bruno Kalemba agreed with the State and convicted Zungulira, slapping him with a 40 year jail term to deter others.



Zungulira comes from Miliyasi Village Traditional Authority Njewa in Lilongwe District.