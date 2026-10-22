MCP demands update on Mutharika

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) wants answers about President Peter Mutharika’s absence, with two weeks having passed since he travelled to South Africa.



The party is demanding clarity on his status, questioning whether the trip was for private reasons or medical attention.



Senior MCP official Moses Kunkuyu said the government should inform Malawians about the President’s situation instead of leaving the public uncertain.



Kunkuyu also questioned how the government was handling the country’s affairs in Mutharika’s absence, arguing that Malawi is facing challenges requiring urgent decisions.



“There are many things being said about the President’s private trip to South Africa. The Vice President must address the nation to clarify the situation and explain what the government is doing to address the challenges facing the country,” said Kunkuyu.



He cited fuel shortages, inadequate medicines in hospitals, power outages and foreign exchange scarcity as some of the problems affecting Malawians.



Kunkuyu argued that the government needed to act urgently to address the challenges while providing clear information about the President’s absence.



He further urged Vice President Jane Ansah to address the nation on Mutharika’s status and explain how the government is responding to the challenges facing the country.