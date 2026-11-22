Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel has been arrested over allegations of indecent assault and sodomy.



The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed that Angel, founder of Spirit Embassy—now known as GoodNews Church—was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon.



Advertisements In a statement, police said he faces two allegations but did not disclose further details of the alleged offences.



“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Prophet Uebert Angel this afternoon on indecent assault and sodomy allegations. More details to follow in due course,” police said.



Angel has also served as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador-at-Large and Special Presidential Envoy under President Emmerson Mnangagwa.



Advertisements Police said further information regarding the investigation would be released in due course. Angel has not publicly commented on the allegations.