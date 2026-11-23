Rutrand FC are struggling to shake off Prison United in the race for the ERFA Durata Regional Division One League title, with just one point separating the two sides at the top.



Rutrand lead the standings with 41 points from 18 matches, while Prison United are breathing down their necks on 40 points after playing the same number of games, according to Week 22 standings released on Saturday, November 21, 2026.



Both teams have won 13 matches, but Rutrand have drawn two and lost three, while Prison United have drawn once and suffered four defeats. Prison United have a better goal difference of +20 after scoring 35 goals and conceding 15, compared to Rutrand’s +14 from 34 goals scored and 20 conceded.



With the title race tightening, the Eastern Region Football Association (ERFA) has moved to ensure both teams play their remaining matches simultaneously to avoid any unfair advantage.



In a statement published on its official Facebook page, ERFA announced that Rutrand’s match against Malawi Navy had been rescheduled to Sunday at Mandaline Ground, while Prison United travel to Vision Stadium to face third-placed Ntaja Rangers. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 2:30 pm.



Ntaja Rangers occupy third position with 30 points from 18 matches, followed by Kababa Academy on 27 points from 19 games. Zomba Airbase have 26 points, while Cobbe Barracks, Toleza Farm FC and Namikango Mission are tied on 25 points. At the bottom, Nsanama Young Soccer have 12 points from 19 matches, while Nselema United and Zomba Immigration are tied on 19 points, just one ahead of the bottom side.



ERFA Vice-General Secretary Elia Nyirongo said teams across the region were working hard, adding that Division One clubs were battling for promotion.



Rutrand still face Malawi Navy, Cobbe Barracks, Toleza Farm FC and Kababa Academy, while Prison United have difficult assignments against Ntaja Rangers, Zomba Immigration, Cobbe Barracks and Zomba Airbase as both sides fight to stay ahead in the title race.



The league, sponsored by H Adams Wholesalers through its Durata Batteries brand, features teams from Zomba, Machinga, Mangochi, Balaka and Phalombe.



Mangochi-based football analyst Kingtone Nandola has urged teams to make home advantage count if they are to maintain strong positions on the league table.



“If you look at the log table, teams are losing when playing away. They should also aim for a win, but if things get tough, they should at least try to secure a draw. This approach will help teams maintain their positions in the league,” Nandola said.



He also urged those involved in officiating matches to maintain discipline, saying fair and disciplined officiating is key to determining teams’ success.