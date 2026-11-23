American YouTube personality IShowSpeed came face to face with sprint legend Usain Bolt in a newly released video, lining up against the fastest man alive in a challenge that has set social media ablaze



The clip, which dropped on Speed’s YouTube channel, captures 20-year-old content creator Darren Jason Watkins Jr. testing himself against Bolt’s 9.58-second world record, clocking 10.35 seconds on the track.



Advertisements He improved on his training time of 10.72 and a previous attempt of 10.50, falling short of his 10.09 target but still drawing praise from Bolt, who hails from Sherwood Content in Trelawny, Jamaica.



This marks the launch of “Speed Goes Pro,” a documentary series following his training with Trinidadian Olympic sprinter Ato Boldon as he chases a place at the 2028 Olympic trials.



For Speed, who grew up watching Bolt’s races and previously competed in a relay at Jamaica’s National Stadium during a Caribbean tour in April, meeting the eight-time Olympic gold medalist was a lifelong dream fulfilled.



Advertisements The Jamaican multi-award-winning athlete Bolt applauded his competitive mindset and called the run impressive, though he joked that Speed was not quite in his league, while Boldon warned that qualifying would demand far tougher work ahead.