Mutharika goes for Temwa’s BBC award

First Lady Gertrude Mutharika has thrown her weight behind Malawi National Women’s Football Team striker Temwa Chawinga in her bid to win the prestigious BBC Women’s Footballer of the Year Award for 2026.



The Scorchers star has been shortlisted among the top five contenders for the award, becoming the first Malawian footballer to achieve the feat.



Mutharika has since called on all Malawians to vote for Temwa, with voting now open and set to run until November 18.



“Our star girl Temwa Chawinga is at it again. I therefore call upon each one of us to vote for her,” said Mutharika.



She said Temwa’s inclusion in the top five had not only broken a national record but also made the entire African continent proud, as she is the only African player shortlisted for the award.



“This is not just about Malawi, but about Africa as a continent. Let us all unite and cast our vote for Temwa to bring the award home,” she said.



“This is for Malawi. This is for Africa. We can do it, so let’s do it.”



Recently, Temwa finished in the top 10 of the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.