…District councils splash CDF cash like manna from heaven

…Mulanje splashes K320 million on a single classroom

…Hands out K400 million for a three-bedroom teacher’s house

…Mzimba council plans dancing arena in Hora as Mombera crumbles

…Mulanje to spend over K1 billion on 4 houses

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) says it has secured only about a third of the maize it needs for the El Niño response, while district councils are advertising Constituency Development Fund (CDF) projects that include a dancing arena, vehicles and motorcycles.

Dodma Commissioner Wilson Moleni told the Parliamentary Women’s Caucus in Lilongwe on Tuesday that the department had 109,327 tonnes of maize in stock against the 342,696 tonnes it needs, leaving a shortfall of 233,369 tonnes. Government officials estimate that about 6.5 million people in Malawi face food insecurity.

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Dodma has raised K164 billion of the K488 billion it needs for its revised preparedness plan, leaving it K324 billion short.

A projected shortage affecting another 2.6 million people during the lean season pushes the combined maize requirement to 440,583 tonnes. Even if the National Food Reserve Agency buys another 77,000 tonnes, stocks would reach only 186,327 tonnes, leaving a deficit of 254,256 tonnes.

K1.145 trillion for constituency projects

Each of Malawi’s 229 constituencies is getting K5 billion under the reformed CDF, a total of K1.145 trillion. Dodma’s funding gap is about 28 per cent of that amount, equivalent to the combined CDF allocations of about 65 constituencies.

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M’mbelwa District Council in Mzimba has advertised 11 CDF projects. Most are for classrooms, staff houses, health facilities and roads. The list also includes a dancing arena in Mzimba Hora. The council invited quotations from contractors in the K200 million category. The notice gives no cost for the arena.

Kasungu District Council is using reformed CDF money to buy a road grader, three station wagons, two double-cab 4×4 vehicles and 24 motorcycles. It advertised the purchase as “machinery and plants for Kasungu District”. The government already operates its own Plant and Vehicle Hire and Engineering Services (PVHES), formerly the Plant and Vehicle Hire Organisation (PVHO).

Mulanje lines up K17 billion in contracts

Mulanje District Council intends to award 11 contracts worth K17.06 billion, according to a notice dated 18 November. The notice lists the projects by constituency, as CDF notices typically do, and gives no funding source. It also provides few details on the size or scope of the projects.

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The biggest school project on the list is N’zongwe Community Day Secondary School in Mulanje Limbuli, at K2.16 billion. The notice does not say how many classroom blocks, laboratories or staff houses that buys.

In July, Education Minister Bright Msaka told Parliament that contractors working with councils were quoting between K1 billion and K5 billion for secondary schools, figures he called unacceptable. He cited Kalanga Community Day Secondary School in Mwanza, which Germany’s Green Helmets Relief Organisation built for about K250 million. The school has four classrooms, laboratories, offices and six teachers’ houses. Mulanje’s proposed contract for N’zongwe is worth more than eight times that amount.

Two teachers’ houses at Naming’azi Primary School in Mulanje South West are priced at K769 million, or about K385 million each. Two classroom blocks with toilets at Nankuyu Primary School in Mulanje West are priced at K720 million, or K360 million per block. In the same July debate, Nsanje Central MP Francis Kasaila questioned why some councils were budgeting more than K200 million for a single classroom block.

Mulanje is also proposing to spend K729 million on two solar-powered piped water systems in Mulanje South West, or about K365 million per scheme. That is about 46 per cent more per scheme than the K249 million M’mbelwa District Council is spending on each of its piped water schemes at Bulala and Edingeni, according to figures reported by Nyasa Times in October.

The proposed contract for Chikhwaza Police Unit is worth K1.17 billion. The notice gives no details of what the contract covers.

The council also plans to spend K1.87 billion on the Mulomba/Kamwendo Road and K1.55 billion on the Njedza Ring Road. It gives no length for either road, leaving residents unable to work out the cost per kilometre. In Luchenza, the CDF-funded rehabilitation of the 800-metre Market Street Road is costing more than K1 billion, or more than K1.25 million per metre.

Mulanje’s proposed contracts alone are worth about 5 per cent of Dodma’s K324 billion funding gap.

In Likoma, the district council said this week that some CDF projects on Likoma and Chizumulu islands had been delayed because contractors were struggling to obtain cement and other supplies, Malawi News Agency reported.

Disability rights groups have also complained that the reformed CDF guidelines set aside K100 million per constituency for youth and K100 million for women. The guidelines provide no dedicated allocation for persons with disabilities, who also have no guaranteed seat on Constituency Development Committees.

Austerity questions and the Greenbelt case

The government earlier deferred Parliament’s mid-year budget review, reportedly to free up money for the El Niño response. The Office of the President and Cabinet also banned ministries, departments and agencies from printing Christmas and New Year cards, calendars and diaries for 2026 and 2027. Governance commentators quoted by The Nation called the ban cosmetic, saying the government had yet to disclose how much it had saved or where those savings had gone.

Dodma is still K324 billion short as district councils press ahead with tenders for vehicles, motorcycles and a dancing arena. Some commentators have already alleged that some current CDF money are being channelled back to politically connected officials and contractors.

The allegation comes after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in January that the Greenbelt Authority had allegedly paid contractors K36.78 billion for four government-funded irrigation projects in 2025 using fake work certificates and without performance bonds. The bureau said some of the money went to political and presidential campaigns involving the then ruling Malawi Congress Party in the year Lazarus Chakwera sought re-election. 11 Greenbelt officials and contractors had been charged.

With the next presidential election due in 2030, Peter Mutharika still led Malawi24’s September Opinion poll on Facebook and X, taking just over 52 per cent of 16,600 votes. Despite retaining the lead, Mutharika has slightly dipped in popularity according to the oppinion poll ewhen compared to earlier surveys as well as his share of the vote in the 2025 presidential election.