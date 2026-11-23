Four people have died in railway accidents in Malawi this year as faster trains and growing railway traffic expose communities to deadly risks.



The deaths have raised fresh concerns about people crossing railway lines carelessly, trespassing and treating tracks as ordinary pathways despite the danger posed by moving trains.



Central East African Railways (CEAR) and Nacala Logistics Social and Community Relations Manager in Malawi, Towera Ng’ambi, says disregard for railway safety regulations is contributing to the accidents.



Ng’ambi: we are intensifying awareness

Ng’ambi said the companies were intensifying awareness campaigns in communities along railway routes to warn residents against dangerous behaviour and prevent further loss of life.



“People need to understand that railway lines are not ordinary pathways. Careless crossing and ignoring safety precautions can cost lives,” she warned.



She also condemned vandalism and theft of goods transported by trains, saying the practices threaten railway operations and undermine efforts to develop the country’s transport sector.



According to Ng’ambi, stealing railway equipment and interfering with train operations compromise safety, create operational challenges and expose communities to additional dangers.



Malawi’s railway expansion has, however, brought a difficult safety challenge. The Ministry of Transport and Public Works says the country’s 933-kilometre railway network has undergone improvements that have increased train speeds on some sections of the Nacala Corridor from 20 to 70 kilometres per hour.



The ministry acknowledges that faster and more frequent trains have increased accident risks, prompting calls for communities to take railway safety more seriously.



One recent incident in Lilongwe shows how dangerous the tracks can be. On October 22, 35-year-old Dyson Kumalinga was seriously injured after a train ran over him while he was sleeping on a railway line in Kanengo Industrial Area.



Police said the incident brought the number of railway-related accidents recorded in September and October to four.



Authorities have repeatedly warned residents against sleeping, walking, playing or conducting business on railway tracks, where approaching trains can leave people with little chance of escaping.



Government has also intensified campaigns against trespassing and illegal encroachment on railway reserves, including construction, farming and trading along operational and dormant railway lines.



Meanwhile, Malawi Railways (1994) Limited Board Chairperson Pius Mvenya has commended government for its commitment to developing the railway sector.



Secretary for Transport and Public Works Bright Kumwembe has also outlined reforms aimed at strengthening railway oversight and separating industry regulation from railway operations.



Government is further working with Zambia and Mozambique through the Nacala Development Corridor to improve regional railway connections, while exploring a proposed northern link to the Dar es Salaam corridor.