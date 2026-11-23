Marvel’s final Avengers: Doomsday trailer pulled in more than 3.5 million YouTube views in an hour, giving fans a fresh look at Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom and a line X-Men fans have been waiting to hear from James Marsden’s Cyclops.

“To me, my X-Men!” Cyclops calls out in the trailer, which brings the Avengers, the X-Men and the Fantastic Four together as their worlds collide.

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Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson takes on James Marsden’s Cyclops in the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer. Image: Marvel Studios

The YouTube upload showed 3,546,112 views an hour after it went live. On X, formerly Twitter, the trailer drew 7.3 million views and 53,000 reposts in its first hour.

Captain America has some explaining to do

Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers, and the trailer picks up on the choice he made at the end of Avengers: Endgame to go back in time and build a life with Peggy Carter. The pair now have a teenage son, and when the Fantastic Four turn up at their home, the boy has a question for his father. “Holy crap! Dad, were you a superhero?”

Evans is one of several familiar faces returning. Marsden is joined by Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto, while Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson leads the Avengers as Captain America.

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Chris Hemsworth as Thor in the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer. Image: Marvel Studios

Downey Jr., who played Iron Man, returns to Marvel as Doctor Doom, the villain at the centre of the fight as worlds across the multiverse begin to collide. Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are back behind the camera, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Marvel’s final trailer lists December 18 as the film’s US cinema release date. Doomsday will be dedicated to Sir Patrick Stewart, who died on October 28 at the age of 86.