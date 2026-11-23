A Zambian woman has captured attention on social media after a heartwarming account emerged of her preparing fresh meals every morning and sending them by intercity bus to her husband working in Ndola, turning an ordinary transport route into an unusual expression of love, commitment and dedication in their marriage.



The story, circulated in an online account promoting the Zambian dating platform ZedSpark, identifies the woman as 32-year-old Natasha Banda, a businesswoman from Woodlands in Lusaka.



Advertisements Her husband, identified as 36-year-old Peter Mwila, reportedly works as a logistics manager in Ndola.



According to the account, the couple first met through the dating platform before developing a relationship that eventually culminated in marriage, despite the geographical distance separating their homes and workplaces.



What makes their relationship particularly remarkable is Natasha’s reported determination to ensure that distance does not deprive her husband of freshly prepared homemade meals.



Advertisements Every morning, she reportedly wakes up as early as 4:30 a.m. to prepare food, carefully packages it into containers and arranges for its transportation through buses travelling from Lusaka to Ndola.



Her reported menu includes traditional Zambian favourites such as nshima, village chicken, ifisashi and beef stew, demonstrating the effort she puts into maintaining a familiar home dining experience for her husband.



The account further describes how the unusual arrangement has reportedly become familiar among some transport workers, with bus conductors recognising Peter as the recipient of the regular food packages.



Advertisements Some conductors allegedly no longer need to ask who the food belongs to because they already know that the delivery is meant for Peter in Ndola.



One conductor is reportedly said to have joked that he had become the couple’s unofficial marriage counsellor, with his principal responsibility being to ensure that the food reaches its destination safely.



Natasha is also said to have given particular instructions concerning the handling of the meals, insisting that the food should be protected from direct sunlight and carefully delivered.



Her concern reportedly stems from the early hours she spends preparing the meals and her determination to ensure that her husband’s food arrives in good condition.



Peter’s colleagues are similarly portrayed as having become familiar with the arrangement, with some reportedly monitoring the arrival of buses carrying his meals more closely than their work emails.



The account suggests that some colleagues have even jokingly expressed interest in finding wives willing to demonstrate similar dedication.



Natasha’s reported explanation reflects her belief that affection should be demonstrated through practical actions rather than words alone.



She is quoted as questioning why she should leave her husband’s stomach unattended simply because his employment requires him to work in another town.