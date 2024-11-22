Sangwani Mwafulirwa, the outgoing Director of Media and spokesperson for the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), has left a significant mark on the organization as he steps down from his influential role.

Having served as the public face of MEC during key election periods, Mwafulirwa is credited with fostering trust through transparent communication and professionalism.

Mwafulirwa’s departure not only signals a leadership transition but also emphasizes the legacy he leaves behind.

His ability to navigate complex communication challenges and uphold MEC’s credibility during critical times has been widely recognized.

Reflecting on his tenure, Mwafulirwa encouraged continued support for his successor, Richard Mveriwa. “Where I’m heading, you will know soon. For now, I ask you to give the same support to Richard Mveriwa that you’ve always given me,” he stated.

While his plans remain undisclosed, Mwafulirwa’s contributions will undoubtedly shape MEC’s communication framework for years to come.

His work has set a high standard for public engagement and trust-building, making his successor’s role both challenging and crucial.

Now stepping into the position, Richard Mveriwa inherits not only the title but also the expectations tied to Mwafulirwa’s impactful leadership.

As the commission moves forward, Mwafulirwa’s influence will continue to resonate, ensuring his name remains closely associated with MEC’s success.

In October 2024, Sangwani Mwafulira was named the Best Public Relations Practitioner of the Year by the Public Relations Society of Malawi (PRSM).