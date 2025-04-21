Malawian businesses can now benefit from ‘Pay by Link,’ a new payment solution by NBS Bank that simplifies and accelerates payment collections.

According to NBS Bank Head of Strategy, Digital and Fintech Inqxhuiniso Dzoole-Mwale, the solution, ideal for small and medium-sized enterprises, freelancers, and corporates, allows businesses to send secure payment links to customers via email, enabling instant and hassle-free payments using Visa or Mastercard from any bank.

“With ‘Pay by Link,’ we are making online payments more accessible, secure, and convenient for everyone,” said Dzoole-Mwale. “This innovation allows businesses to send secure payment links directly to customers via email, eliminating the need for a website or technical knowledge.”

While committing to empowering Malawian businesses with digital tools that foster growth and operational efficiency, Dzoole-Mwale added that ‘Pay by Link’ is one way of leading in driving digital transformation and simplifying payment solutions for businesses across Malawi.

Meanwhile, the innovation has received praise from the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM). ICTAM General Manager Andrew Kamwendo said the innovation aligns with the national agenda of accelerating digital transformation and financial inclusion.

“As ICTAM, we believe this kind of innovation plays a critical role in building a robust and inclusive digital ecosystem that enhances convenience and security but also helps promote trust in digital payments,” said Kamwendo.

Kamwendo added that the solution addresses key challenges for SMEs, freelancers, and even large corporates by simplifying the payment process without requiring complex technical infrastructure.