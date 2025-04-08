A former University of Malawi Students’ Council (SRC) Representative, Humble Bondo, has threatened to commence conducting a peaceful vigil at the offices of the Chief Justice in Blantyre starting from Wednesday, 9 April 2025, to force authorities to expedite judgment on his case.

In June 2024, the University’s disciplinary committee slapped Bondo with a 3-year suspension on sexual harassment grounds.

However, Bondo, who was on the verge of completing his studies for a Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration, appealed the ruling to the High Court of Malawi, citing irregularities and acts of bias in the earlier judgement.

“I had to drag this circus to court because every shred of fairness and due process was flushed down the toilet by a cabal of radical feminist zealous pushing for their agenda,” said Bondo.

But nine months have now elapsed since making his application for a judicial review, and he says he is frustrated because of the delay by the court to make a ruling on the case.

According to Bondo, the delay in getting justice has inflicted unnecessary pain on his life.

“Not one month.Not two, even three or four. But nine agonizing months have dragged each one heavier than the last- still waiting for a ruling from Judge Zione Ntaba.

“Nine months of silence, of unanswered questions, of justice delayed so long it begins to feel like justice denied. While others stepped into their futures, I was trapped in silence- robbed of the chance to work, grow and begin life. This is why I have decided to protest at the doorstep of the Chief Justice himself,” said a visibly emotional Bondo.

At his time of suspension, Bondo had just completed all coursework and was only waiting for the release of his final semester results, which the university is currently withholding.