In a twist of fate that has sparked debate across Malawi and beyond, Martha Chizuma, once sidelined and arrested under the Lazarus Chakwera administration for her anti-corruption stance, has been elevated to a prestigious position by the World Bank.

Chizuma has been appointed as a key anti-corruption advisor, a role that reinforces her reputation as a formidable figure in the global fight against corruption.

Chizuma, who previously served as Malawi’s Director-General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), faced numerous challenges under the Chakwera-led administration.

From political resistance to legal battles, including her controversial arrest in December 2022 over allegations linked to a leaked audio recording, Chizuma endured a tumultuous tenure. Her uncompromising approach to tackling high-level corruption earned her public admiration but put her at odds with some political elites.

Despite these challenges, Chizuma remained steadfast in her mission to root out corruption. Her efforts to investigate powerful figures within the government and private sector drew both praise and criticism, with many hailing her as a symbol of integrity in a system plagued by graft.

Her arrest, which many viewed as politically motivated, sparked outrage among civil society organizations, the international community, and ordinary Malawians. It was seen as a setback in the country’s fight against corruption, with critics accusing the government of undermining the ACB’s independence.

Now, the World Bank’s decision to appoint Chizuma as a key advisor on anti-corruption matters signals a strong endorsement of her credibility and expertise. In her new role, Chizuma is expected to provide strategic guidance on anti-corruption initiatives, focusing on transparency, accountability, and governance reforms in developing countries.

The appointment has reignited discussions in Malawi, with many questioning why Chizuma was rejected and sidelined at home while being recognized and celebrated internationally.

“The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone,” remarked one political analyst, referencing a biblical parable to highlight Chizuma’s remarkable comeback.

As news of her appointment spreads, social media has been flooded with messages of support, with many Malawians expressing pride in Chizuma’s achievement.

Her story has become a powerful symbol of resilience, integrity, and the global recognition of those who stand up against corruption, even in the face of adversity.

For now, Chizuma’s journey continues on the international stage, but her legacy in Malawi remains a testament to the enduring fight for justice and accountability in the corridors of power.