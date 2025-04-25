The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has announced that Commissioner Francis Lazalo Kasaila has officially resigned from the Commission.

According to a statement signed by Sangwani Mwafulirwa, MEC director of media and public relations, the resignation is with effect from 23 April 2025 and is on personal grounds.

“The Commission extends its sincere gratitude to Commissioner Kasaila for his dedicated service and invaluable contributions during his tenure, whereby he also served as Chairperson of the Media, Civic and Voter Education Committee,” reads part of the statement.

Following this development, the Commission is now composed of five members and the Chairperson, a number it says remains within the legal threshold for a quorum, as the law requires the presence of not less than four commissioners for the conduct of official business.

This development comes following Kasaila’s victory in DPP primaries for the Nsanje Central constituency parliamentary seat, positioning him to represent the party in the upcoming elections.