The atmosphere in Malawi’s political landscape is increasingly tense as Sunday draws closer.

Vice President Michael Usi is set to unveil his new political movement, Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu, an event that has stirred both curiosity and uncertainty across the nation.

This launch is not being treated as a routine political gathering—it carries the weight of potential political transformation.

The name of the movement itself, which translates to “One who eats what is his has no case,” is already sparking conversations about ethics, governance, and leadership integrity.

Usi, widely known for his dramatic background and direct approach to politics, has never fit neatly into the conventional politician.

His rise to the office of Vice President was driven less by political allegiance and more by popular support and his ability to connect with ordinary citizens.

With a background in theatre and social advocacy, Usi has consistently approached politics through a lens of honesty, creativity, and simplicity.

This unique character is what now leaves many wondering what message he will deliver at the launch.

Speculation is rife: Will he cut ties with the Tonse Alliance and go independent?

Could this be the first step toward a presidential campaign in 2025?

Or is it a moral and ideological movement rather than a political party in the traditional sense?

Supporters believe that Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu is a call for transparent leadership and a break from politics defined by corruption and self-interest.

They view this movement as one rooted in personal accountability, social justice, and a reawakening of public trust in leadership.

Malawi’s youth, many of whom feel disenchanted with current political dynamics, are showing early signs of interest in what UUSI has to offer.

However, not everyone is convinced.

Critics argue that Usi’s unpredictability could make it difficult for him to build lasting coalitions or attract serious political partners.

His refusal to operate within traditional frameworks may prove to be both a strength and a vulnerability.

But for Usi, challenging the system is nothing new—he has built his career by going against the grain.

His unpredictability is intentional, allowing him to stay ahead of the curve and keep the public guessing.

This upcoming Sunday, therefore, is more than just a political event—it’s a turning point.

It is a moment when Malawi may witness the beginning of a fresh political narrative or a redefinition of existing power structures.

The country stands on the edge of a possible political shift, and Usi’s words could ignite that change.

Whether he presents a detailed blueprint for the future or simply lays out a vision of reform and ethics, Malawians will be listening closely.

One thing is undeniable: when Dr. Michael Usi speaks on Sunday, the ripple effects will be felt throughout the country’s political scene.

Change may not be guaranteed—but the conversation will never be the same.