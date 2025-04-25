Mzuzu-based political analyst, Augustine Harawa has asserted that President Lazarus Chakwera’s performance over the past five years will make it an uphill task for any opposition alliance to unseat the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) from power.

Harawa’s comments come in response to recent statements by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) affirming Peter Mutharika as their presidential candidate, quelling speculation about a potential alliance with the United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Speaking to local media, the analyst highlighted several key areas where Chakwera’s administration has excelled, including economic stabilization, and infrastructure development.

“Looking into how Chakwera has performed during his past five years, it’s evident that the opposition will have a huge task to unseat his government. Just look at the new and rehabilitated roads in various cities including Lilongwe and Blantyre,” Harawa said.

Harawa also emphasized the significance of the international community’s renewed support for Malawi. “The resumption of direct budgetary support by the international development partners should not be underestimated as this has greatly contributed to the stabilization of the economy,” he added.

According to Harawa, Chakwera’s performance has set a high bar for the opposition, making it challenging for them to gain traction.