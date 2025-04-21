Mark Katsonga Phiri of the People’s Progressive Movement (PPM) has said that Malawi has great potential to produce goods that can help develop the country’s economy.

He said Malawi does not need to depend heavily on imported products because the country has abundant resources and the capacity to manufacture a wide range of goods locally.

Katsonga mentioned that the country can produce items such as soap, flour, body lotion, cooking oil, and many other essential products that would reduce reliance on imports.

He further said that if Malawi begins manufacturing its products, it will save a lot of money that is currently being used to import goods from other countries, and those funds can be redirected to important sectors like health and education.

In addition, Katsonga emphasized that promoting local production would create job opportunities for many youths who are currently struggling with unemployment.

He also called for increased investment in agriculture, which he described as the foundation of Malawi’s economic development.

Katsonga stressed that it is time for the government to establish effective strategies to promote modern farming, including the use of advanced equipment and innovative agricultural techniques.

He said farmers should be supported to treat farming as a business venture that can transform their lives, rather than just a subsistence activity.

According to Katsonga, if farmers are equipped with the right tools, training, and access to reliable markets, Malawi can produce enough goods for both domestic use and export.

He added that encouraging agriculture and local manufacturing would significantly reduce poverty, unemployment, and overdependence on foreign countries.

Katsonga made these remarks during a meeting with several pastors in the city of Blantyre, where he shared his views on how Malawi can achieve economic growth by maximizing its internal strengths and resources.

He further stated that no country has ever developed without uplifting the skills of its people and producing goods within its borders for both local consumption and international trade.

According to Katsonga, the time has come for Malawi to shift its development strategies and start recognizing the potential in what it already has.

He concluded by saying that Malawi can reach greater heights if its citizens are empowered to make use of the opportunities around them and are encouraged to produce locally made goods.