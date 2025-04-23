Intro

As the countdown begins to the highly anticipated premiere of “Welcome to Maula Prison”, excitement is building for a film that dares to tell a gripping, homegrown story set against the haunting backdrop of Malawi’s most notorious correctional facility. With its raw authenticity, compelling characters, and a message that hits close to home, this film promises to spark conversation and stir emotions. In this exclusive interview, Public Relations Officer Desire Namachotsa gives us a glimpse behind the scenes—what inspired the story, how the cast prepared for such intense roles, and why this film is poised to make waves across the country. If you think you’ve seen prison dramas before, think again—“Welcome to Maula Prison” is about to rewrite the script.

First things first—what exactly is “Welcome to Maula Prison” all about, and why should we be excited?

Hi, my name is Desire Namachotsa, and I’m the PRO for the “Welcome to Maula Prison” movie project. This film tells a story about the basic life of a human being—how things can escalate, how fate can suddenly shift, and how destiny sometimes has other plans. It’s not based on a true story, but it’s very much a real story—a story that could happen to anyone. It gives us a lens into how life can unfold for people, especially those in prison, whether or not they intended it. That’s why audiences should be excited—it’s relatable, raw, and insightful.

Filming a story based around Maula Prison sounds intense. What made the team say, “Yes, let’s do this”?

Honestly, working with the 4Kaya team is an adventure in itself. They are the definition of risk-takers. It’s never about playing it safe with basic stories—it’s about digging deeper and venturing into spaces most people avoid. This film demanded that we enter the actual Maula Prison, interact with real prisoners, and work with prison staff. It was intense and challenging, but the team was committed to telling a story that is grounded in truth. For 4Kaya Film Inc., storytelling isn’t just about entertainment—it’s about impact. The team said, “Let’s do this,” knowing full well the risks, the adrenaline, the danger. But in the end, we chose realism and authenticity above all. There are African films set in prisons, yes—but “Welcome to Maula Prison” goes far beyond them in depth and execution.

Premiere Poster

Is the prison in the movie the real Maula Prison? If not, how did you manage to recreate the atmosphere so realistically?

Yes, it is! We filmed inside the actual Maula Maximum Prison. The government allowed us access and gave us a location to shoot. Every day, we had officers with us for our protection and for that of the prisoners. Nothing was recreated. Everything you see on screen is exactly how it is in the real prison.

Did the team consult with real inmates, officers, or former prisoners to get the story right? How deep did the research go?

We didn’t just guess our way through—we consulted prisoners, former prisoners, and officers. We even referenced books, like “Maula Prison,” to ensure accuracy. The officers trained us on prison culture, behaviours, and protocols. The research was in-depth and ongoing, even after the script was written. We kept checking back with officers to ensure we were portraying life behind bars as it truly is.

Who are the powerhouses behind this film—director, actors, writers? Give us the names and faces we should look out for?

The powerhouse team behind “Welcome to Maula Prison” is the same one that brought us School Days. We have director Bester Kauwa, producers Lawrence Nyale and Kendall Kamwendo and screenplay writer Eziaus Mkandawire. The cast features strong actors like Amos Nsekandiana, Kendall Kamwendo himself, and Innocent Manyera. These are the talents driving this powerful narrative.

“Welcome to Maula” Director, Bester Kauwa

As the PRO, you’re basically the film’s hype engine. How are you getting people talking before the big premiere?

That’s definitely part of my job! We’ve partnered with several media houses to keep “Welcome to Maula Prison” in the public eye. We’re also producing promotional clips and will soon release behind-the-scenes and actor interviews. These will help audiences connect with the cast and learn about their experiences filming inside a real prison. We’ve also partnered with marketing companies like Pamsika to keep the buzz going. Before the premiere, we’ll have platforms where fans can interact with the actors and dive deeper into the making of this film.

This film seems to go beyond entertainment—it touches on real issues. What message is “Welcome to Maula Prison” hoping to send?

Everyone who watches this film will walk away with their own unique takeaway. It invites personal reflection. You’ll sit back and think about your life, your decisions, and how everything can change in an instant. We didn’t want to force a single message—we wanted each viewer to feel something real. This film will speak differently to everyone, and that’s the beauty of it.

Let’s talk impact—do you think this movie could change the way Malawians see prisons or justice in the country?

Absolutely—100 percent. It will shift how people view prisons and justice in Malawi. It prompts a deep reflection about what prison life really entails and how justice works here. The film is already making an impact—it created jobs, even for the prisoners who participated as extras and were paid accordingly. Altogether, this project created roughly 400 jobs over a six-month period. That’s huge! We’re showing the government and private sector that filmmaking can be a platform for employment and talent development—even for first-time actors. This is more than just a film; it’s a movement for change in the entertainment space.

Be honest—how does “Welcome to Maula Prison” stack up against the international content Malawians love to stream?

Without a doubt. “Welcome to Maula Prison” is beyond most of the films we’ve seen—not just in Malawi, but anywhere. It’s done in the Malawian language, with English subtitles, and it’s a story uniquely told from an African perspective. It was filmed entirely in a real prison. That alone makes it stand out. This film could hold its own on Netflix, Showmax, or any international platform. The only thing holding us back is the lack of local support and the low number of streaming subscribers in Malawi. That’s the same reason School Days wasn’t picked up by Netflix, despite being worthy. But in terms of quality and story, “Welcome to Maula Prison” is ready to go global—it just needs the push.

Every film has its drama behind the scenes. Any surprising or unforgettable moments during production you can share?

Oh yes! Every film has its unexpected moments. For many of us, just stepping into a prison was scary. I was one of those who thought, “Oh my God, we’re going into prison, this is real.” Each cast and crew member had their own experience, their own fears to overcome. But those challenges brought us closer and made the story even more powerful.

Premier Poster

After the premiere, how can people across Malawi—and abroad—watch the film? Any plans for cinema runs or online platforms?

We’re working on cinema screenings first to ensure “Welcome to Maula Prison” gets a strong local reception. After that, we’ll explore online platforms so Malawians abroad and global audiences can access it. We want this story to travel—not just within Malawi, but far beyond.

Lastly, give us your elevator pitch. In one line—why should everyone watch “Welcome to Maula Prison”?

It’s better said after the premiere—this film speaks for itself. Besides, I wouldn’t want to give out too much prior to the premiere.

Outro

With anticipation building and conversations already sparked, “Welcome to Maula Prison” is set to make its grand debut in not just one, but three major cities across Malawi—Lilongwe, Blantyre, and Mzuzu—as highlighted in the official premiere posters. These premiere events are more than screenings; they’re moments of national storytelling, collective reflection, and cultural celebration. As the red carpet rolls out, audiences are invited to witness a film that dares to speak truth, stir emotions, and shine a powerful light on stories that matter.