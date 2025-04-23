After being instructed to write a proposal that could be accepted or declined for his donation to repair four out-of-service ambulance vehicles at Mangochi District Hospital, Patience Namadingo, a renowned Malawian musician, has redirected funds from ambulance repairs to aid in building a new school block at Wataka Primary School in Machinga.

Through his official Facebook page, Namadingo noted on Tuesday that established by the Catholic Church in 1934, this school has been facing serious infrastructure challenges, including the removal of a block deemed unsafe.

Students have been forced to hold classes outdoors under mango trees, disrupting learning and exposing them to harsh weather.

In response to a heartfelt appeal from the school, Namadingo is taking swift action, recognizing that every cloud has a silver lining.

Construction will start next week, with Namadingo visiting the site on Wednesday to engage the community and foster participation.

Wataka serves children from over eight villages, underlining the need for a safe learning environment.

“Every child deserves to learn in comfort,” said Namadingo, emphasizing that education should be as nurturing as a warm blanket.