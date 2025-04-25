The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malawi has expressed concern over the high rejection rate of visa applications by Malawian government officials travelling to the United States on official business.

In a diplomatic note seen by this publication, addressed to the US Embassy, the ministry noted that despite following agreed-upon procedures outlined in Diplomatic Note No. 079/2024, dated May 2, 2024, many applications have been rejected.

The ministry acknowledged that visa issuance and entry into the US are at the discretion of the US government. However, it requested that the US Embassy provide further clarification on the rejections.

“The ministry would be grateful if the esteemed Embassy could provide more clarity on these rejections,” the note read. “Despite reasons being indicated for rejection, the ministry is currently overwhelmed to explain to Government officials denied travel for official duties while having complied with all requirements for visa applications.”

The ministry’s request aims to resolve the issue and facilitate smoother travel for government officials on official duties. The note concluded with assurances of Malawi’s highest consideration for the US Embassy.