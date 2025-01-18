The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has commended the Government for its timely intervention in the East Bridge fertilizer deal, which it says has resulted in the steady supply of fertilizer to farmers across the country.

HRCC chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba commended President Lazarus Chakwera’s decision during a surprise visit to the SFFRM warehouse in Chirimba, Blantyre, where trucks were offloading fertilizer. Mkwezalamba noted that the move has enabled the country to easily access NPK fertilizer, a crucial input for farmers.

The East Bridge Deal faced criticism from the opposition, who labelled it as fraudulent. However, the successful delivery of fertilizer has silenced critics and raised hopes for a bumper harvest among farmers.

The government has also stepped up efforts to distribute fertilizer through the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) loans, further boosting farmers’ prospects for the growing season.