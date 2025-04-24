Standard Bank Malawi has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing technology education and empowering young innovators by investing MWK15 million in the Robotics for Good Youth Challenge National Event held on 22 April 2025 at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

The event aims at bringing together bright minds aged 13–19 from across Malawi to showcase homegrown solutions in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI), as part of the Malawi Girls Can Code Too project, which is funded by the Embassy of Ireland.

This initiative is spearheaded by UN Women Malawi in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Gender, iMoSyS, UNDP and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), to equip youth with the digital skills needed to solve climate-related challenges.

The winners of the competition will represent Malawi at the Global Robotics for Good Youth Challenge Grand Finale in Geneva on July 8, 2025. This international stage offers a unique opportunity for Malawian students to demonstrate their talent and contribute to global conversations on AI-driven solutions.

“Our participation in this challenge reflects Standard Bank’s commitment to building a future where technology serves as a tool for positive change and we are proud to stand alongside our partners in nurturing forward-thinking, solution-oriented young minds,” Tamanda Ngombe, Head Brand And Marketing.

“It reflects our unwavering commitment to unlocking potential through digital education, supporting inclusive innovation and empowering the next generation to shape the Malawi envisioned in Vision 2063,” she emphasized.

Expressing appreciation for the bank’s support, Letty Chiwara, UN Women Malawi Country Representative said:

“Standard Bank’s investment in youth innovation is a powerful testament of commitment to driving Malawi’s growth. We are proud to support initiatives that nurture innovation, promote gender equality, and equip young people with the digital skills needed to shape a sustainable future.”

Standard Bank Malawi remains steadfast in its mission to drive national progress by investing in education, supporting innovation, and creating tangible opportunities for future change-makers.

By partnering with like-minded stakeholders, the bank continues to unlock potential young Malawians and empower them through technology.