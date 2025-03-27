Burkina Faso’s President Ibrahim Traore has made a bold statement by rejecting a salary increase, reaffirming his commitment to serving the citizens of the country. At just 37 years old, Traore, who came to power in a military coup last year, has already made significant strides in combating corruption and promoting transparency.

He has publicly disclosed his net worth, which stands at $128,566, and has chosen to continue receiving the same salary he earned as a soldier. Traore’s decision is a stark contrast to the actions of his predecessors, signaling a new era of leadership focused on public service rather than personal enrichment.

He also instructed all government officials to declare their assets by March 24, 2025, threatening swift prosecution for those who fail to comply. This move is part of his broader effort to combat corruption, which includes banning government officials from conducting business with the state to eliminate the practice of using political positions for personal financial gain.

President Traore’s commitment to serving the people of Burkina Faso extends beyond anti-corruption measures. He has also vowed to improve access to healthcare, stating that no citizen should have to travel abroad to receive quality medical care. This promise is a significant step towards ensuring that all citizens have access to essential services, regardless of their financial means.

Source: ZimEye