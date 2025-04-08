The Ministry of Agriculture has released minimum farm-gate prices for strategic commodities for the 2024/2025 season, with maize set at K1050 per kilogram (kg) higher than last year’s K650 per kg.

Principal secretary for irrigation in the Ministry of Agriculture, engineer Geoffrey Mamba, says in a statement that the prices are with immediate effect.

According to Mamba, rice paddy is at K1200 per kilogram, Sorghum is at K900 per kilogram, Soya beans are at K2500 per kilogram, pure beans are at K1500 per kilogram, mixed beans are at K1500 per kilogram, shelled groundnuts are at K2000 per kilogram, among others.

Engineer Mamba says agro-dealers, agro-processors and others who deal with commodities are requested to buy the crops not less than the set minimum farm-gate prices.

Meanwhile, Mamba says licenses to buy agricultural produce can be obtained from the Agricultural Development Divisions (ADDs) and the offices of the director of crop development located at the Malawi-China Agricultural Technical Cooperation offices near the Natural Resources College in Lilongwe.