The Government of Malawi has confirmed four cases of Mpox, with the first two identified in Lilongwe District. The announcement was made on Friday by the Minister of Health and Co-Chair of the Presidential Task Force on Public Health Emergencies, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda.

According to the Minister, all confirmed patients are currently receiving supportive care, and no fatalities have been reported so far. While there is no specific treatment for Mpox, early medical intervention has been shown to ease symptoms and prevent complications.

“Vulnerable groups include children, pregnant women, people with compromised immune systems, and individuals with multiple sexual partners,” said Chiponda. “We are taking steps to protect these populations while strengthening surveillance and community awareness,” she added.

As part of its response strategy, the government has introduced a series of containment measures aimed at early detection, isolation, and education. Daily symptom checks will be conducted in schools and communities, focusing on signs such as fever, headache, fatigue, and skin rash.

With schools scheduled to reopen soon, the Ministry of Health is urging school authorities to immediately screen and refer any student or staff member displaying symptoms to a health facility for evaluation. In addition, isolation areas are being established in both schools and health centres to manage suspected cases more effectively.

To enhance awareness, the Ministry of Education has been directed to ensure health messages are displayed across school premises. Any suspected Mpox cases will be promptly reported to parents and local health officials to facilitate rapid response and contact tracing.

Chiponda further disclosed that special provisions are also being put in place to protect individuals with preexisting conditions and pregnant staff members, including options to minimize their exposure risk.

The ministry is calling on all Malawians to remain alert, adhere to hygiene protocols, and seek medical attention when experiencing symptoms associated with Mpox.