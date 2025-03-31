As the country approaches the upcoming elections on September 16, 2025, political parties and voters must fulfil their respective roles to ensure a free, fair, and credible electoral process.

Elections are the foundation of democracy, and their success depends on the commitment of all stakeholders to uphold transparency, peace, and the rule of law.

Political parties should focus on addressing key national issues such as economic development, healthcare, education, and security. Instead of engaging in personal attacks and divisive rhetoric, they must present clear policy proposals and manifestos that outline their governance plans.

Parties must adhere to all regulations set by the electoral commission and respect the role of law enforcement agencies. They should avoid any activities that could compromise the credibility of the election, such as vote-buying, intimidation, or inciting violence.

Democratic principles should be upheld not only at the national level but also within political parties. Transparent primary elections and fair candidate selection processes build public trust and prevent internal disputes that may affect election outcomes.

Political parties have a responsibility to promote peace among their supporters. Leaders should discourage violence, hate speech, and any form of political intolerance. By setting a good example, parties can foster an atmosphere conducive to free expression and political competition.

Voters must educate themselves about the policies, manifestos, and track records of different candidates and parties. An informed electorate makes decisions based on facts rather than emotions, misinformation, or propaganda.

Every eligible voter should ensure they are registered and know their polling station. Participation in the electoral process, including attending campaign rallies and debates, helps voters make informed choices.

Voters should refuse to engage in bribery, vote-selling, or any actions that undermine the credibility of the election. Accepting money or gifts in exchange for votes compromises democracy and affects long-term governance.

Elections should not be a source of conflict. Voters must respect each other’s political choices and refrain from violence or confrontations. The spirit of democracy thrives when individuals express their will peacefully.

As the election date approaches, political parties and voters must work together to uphold democratic values. While parties should conduct transparent and peaceful campaigns, voters must exercise their rights responsibly.

By playing their roles effectively, both groups contribute to the establishment of a credible government that truly represents the will of the people.