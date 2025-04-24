The Lilongwe Magistrate Court is expected to pass its bail ruling on film actor Tumpe Mtaya tomorrow, Friday,25 April 2025.

Mtaya, popularly known as “Phwedo”, appeared before the court today to answer a charge of defilement to a minor

During court proceedings, the state asked the court for five more days to continue their investigations on the matter while the suspect remains in custody.

But lawyers for Mtaya objected to that, saying the court did not provide a valid reason for an extended detention of their clients.

One of the lawyers, Robert Kadzakumanja, said: “The state made an application that they should continue to detain the accused, and we objected to that application”.

“We have made our application that he be released on bail, and the court has reserved its ruling to tomorrow”, added Kadzakumanja.

Mtaya has since been sent back to Area 30 police, pending a bail ruling tomorrow at 14:00.