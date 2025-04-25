The government of Malawi has come under fire following revelations that it has restricted teachers from speaking to the media on matters related to education.

A leaked communication accessed by Malawi24 indicates that the directive was issued by the Ministry of Education to Primary Education Advisors (PEAs), warning teachers and head teachers across the country against granting interviews or making statements to journalists.

“Just a reminder to all of you that you are not allowed to talk to the media on any issues regarding education,” reads part of the message, which was circulated through internal communication channels.

The PEAs stated that only the Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Ministry of Education headquarters is authorized to speak to the media. “Refer them to me so that I can direct the media to the PRO. This message must be communicated to all teachers and head teachers. There will be serious consequences for non-compliance,” the message warns.

The development has sparked concerns among education stakeholders, civil society organizations, and media freedom advocates, who view the directive as an attempt to silence teachers and block transparency in the education sector.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one teacher described the order as “intimidating and undemocratic,” arguing that teachers who are at the frontline of Malawi’s education system should be allowed to voice their challenges and experiences freely. “We sometimes receive well-wishers who help our learners. In such cases, does it mean that when people bring gifts to our school, we should not thank them but instead refer the media to the PRO?” the teacher asked.

Ministry of Education spokesperson Mphatso Mkuonera confirmed the directive, saying,

“It’s normal, and it aims to bring sanity and ensure that the information shared with the public is well presented,” said Mkuonera.

The directive comes at a time when the education sector in Malawi is grappling with numerous challenges, including poor infrastructure, a shortage of teaching materials, and low teacher morale due to delayed salaries and a lack of incentives.

Media expert Hebart Chawinga has urged the government to reconsider the restriction, noting that transparency and openness are vital for accountability and policy improvement in the education sector.

The Malawi Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and access to information, and any move that appears to infringe on these rights is likely to attract wider criticism from both local and international observers.