Bishop Alfred Mateyu Chaima of the Zomba Diocese of the Roman Catholic Church has called on Catholic Students Organisation (CSO) members at the University of Malawi (UNIMA) to deepen their Christian faith.

Bishop Chaima made the call at the UNIMA campus in Zomba during holy mass and get-togethers for the catholic students which were held under the theme; ‘Call for Evangelisation’.

He also called Catholic students to be dedicated to their studies and spare time to dedicate themselves to God for His guidance.

“Continue praying and remain true Catholics even if you are out of this campus, in your respective parishes,” he added.

He also called on Catholic students never to depart from their Christian faith because of their tertiary studies.

Responding to the student’s request for a prayer house within the campus, Bishop Chaima said he would meet with the UNIMA authorities to discuss the issue and expressed hope that the discussions would yield good results.

“Guided by the theme, let me encourage you to continue with prayers and you should also participate in church activities such as joining choral groups,” he said.

Guest of honor at the event, Hashim Banda who represented the State Vice President Dr. Saulosi Klaus Chilima, said Malawi needs highly educated people capable of solving the country’s challenges such as hunger.Banda added that Malawi expects highly educated people to be the solution to most of the country’s socio-economic challenges.

He said this is not the case with Malawi and therefore called on Catholic students and other UNIMA students to become solutions to the country’s challenges once they leave the campus into various jobs.

He therefore thanked Catholic students for proposing that they should have a prayer house within the campus and expressed hope that the proposed prayer house will help to deepen their Christian faith before leaving UNIMA.

CSO Chairperson, Wisdom Fredrick Sauka expressed his concerns that UNIMA, being the first public university in the country, has no prayer house to allow the catholic faithful to congregate.

He therefore asked Zomba Diocese, UNIMA alumni, and individuals of goodwill to help the CSO realize its dream of having a prayer house within the university campus.

During the get-together, the students staged a mock traditional wedding engagement and prepared traditional foods as a fundraiser for the prayer house project.