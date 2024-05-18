In the heart of Malawi’s bustling city of Blantyre, a young artist named Praise Thaulo, better known by his stage name Carsmoh, is redefining the local hip-hop scene.

With a passion ignited in the schoolyards through rap battles, Carsmoh has risen to become a beacon of urban music, drawing inspiration from icons like Home Grown Africa, Nasty C, and Drake.

Carsmoh’s journey into music began amidst the chalk dust and childhood dreams of primary school. It was here, in the competitive spirit of rap battles, that he honed his craft.

The vibrant city of Blantyre, often considered the cradle of Malawian hip-hop, played a pivotal role in shaping his artistic vision. “The beautiful city was the face of hip-hop music videos when I was growing up, and this made me believe it was possible,” Carsmoh reflects.

The creation of his debut album, “Made in College,” offers a glimpse into Carsmoh’s meticulous approach to music production. Collaborating with KMTbeats, they start from scratch, weaving creativity with samples, guitars, or piano to find the perfect melody. “At this moment, I’d be writing a song while he puts the beat together,” Carsmoh explains.

This synergy allows them to shape the song before recording, with GhostlySounds or TrappyBeats capturing his vocals. The collaborative spirit extends to other artists, who contribute additional vocals or verses, enriching the project’s diversity.

Despite his talent, Carsmoh faces significant hurdles. A lack of equipment hampers production quality, and as an English-speaking hip-hop artist in Malawi, acceptance remains elusive.

Yet, Carsmoh perseveres, fueled by love and passion for his art. “God has a plan,” he states, a testament to his unwavering faith and determination.

For Carsmoh, fans are the cornerstone of his career. He actively engages with them through social media, sharing updates on projects, shows, and interviews.

This interaction is not just promotional; it’s a two-way street where he listens and responds to his audience’s needs. “It’s everything to engage with them and offer the best quality music they deserve,” he asserts.

The future is bright for Carsmoh. He teases the release of the “ONE TWO THREE” music video from his album “Made in College.” Collaborations with some of Malawi’s finest artists are in the works, and there’s buzz about a new EP on the horizon. These upcoming projects are a testament to his growth as an artist and his commitment to his fans.

Carsmoh’s story is one of resilience and dedication. From the playful rap battles of his youth to the serious challenges of the music industry, he has remained steadfast. His journey is not just about making music; it’s about inspiring a generation and leaving an indelible mark on the cultural tapestry of Malawi.

As Carsmoh continues to navigate the complexities of the music world, his fans eagerly await his next move. With each beat, lyric, and melody, he weaves the narrative of a city, a culture, and a dream. Blantyre’s prodigy has spoken, and the world is listening.