Kamuzu Barracks and Moyale Barracks played out to a disappointing goalless draw in a TNM Super League match played at Aubrey Dimba Stadium in Mchinji on Saturday afternoon.

It was a frustrating afternoon for the military teams as they both teams missed chances in each half to settle for a point.

KB came into this match looking to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 loss away to Mzuzu City Hammers last week while their opponents were coming from a 1-all draw at home against Chitipa United.

The two teams fired blank, with Olson Kanjira coming close to making a breakthrough in the early stages of the match, but the forward lacked the finishing composure in front of the goal as he continues to search for his scoring boots in the new season, having finished on a high in the 2023 season as he guided his team to a top-five finish.

As for Moyale, they had their own fair of chances, but just like their opponents, they weren’t clinical enough to punish the Capital City Soldiers who, at times, were jittery in defence, and in the end, goalless it ended.

In a post-match interview, KB Coach, Charles Kamanga, said it was a tough game despite missing chances.

“It was tough. We didn’t play as we planned but having a point is better than none, we failed to use the chances we got but that’s part of football, we came from a loss and, today we drew, and I am sure that next game, we are going to win,” said Kamanga.

Moyale’s Prichard Mwansa showed his disappointment, saying it is painful to keep on drawing games.

“It is very painful, we are having four draws now which is not good enough, we had some chances that we missed. We need to polish up here and there so that we can start having good results,” he said.

Zeliat Nkhoma was named Man of the Match following his excellent performance.

The result gives Kamuzu Barracks 12 points, 4 behind the league leaders Silver Strikers and in Fifth position, while Moyale remains in Seventh Position with 10 points.

