Zomba Press Club has donated assorted food items to war veterans (ex-servicemen) at Cobbe Barracks in Zomba as part of the World Press Freedom Day commemoration.

The Club donated rice, maize flour, cooking oil, salt, soya pieces, eggs, milk, soap, and toothpaste among others.

President of the club, Titus Linzie, said the media group felt it necessary to donate the items as part of the World Press Freedom Day celebration and acknowledge the role the ex-servicemen played in wars and conflicts plus other national duties.

Sergeant James Matupa receiving the donation for the group.

“Ex-servicemen played a significant role and we felt the need to cheer them up so that they should know that there are other people that still value them,” he said.

Staff Sergeant James Matupa, who received the donation for the group, commended the press club for the noble gesture.He said the donation was timely as most of the ex-servicemen were in dire need of food.

MISA Malawi organized a freedom march, panel discussion, and later, a dinner and media awards in Mangochi as part of World Press Freedom Day.He therefore thanked TNM for donating money that enabled the club to buy the items.