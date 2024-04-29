The National Registration Bureau (NRB) has extended phase 7 of the National Identity Outreach and Community Death Registration Exercises.

The Bureau, through its Principal Secretary Mak Sambo, says phase 7 of the outreach which covers Rumphi, Lilongwe Rural, and Blantyre Rural districts, will now end on 6th May 2024 and not on 29 April 2024 as earlier announced.

Sambo says NRB has extended the registration days after monitoring an increased number of registrants in the final days of Phase 7 and believes this will allow its staff to register the remaining citizens in the targeted districts.

The Bureau has reminded people that the registration of citizens is a continuous process and if the Outreach Registration has moved to another phase, citizens can still access services at NRB District Registration Offices or in some Post Offices within their district.

The general public has further been informed that there shall be a mop-up exercise in all 28 districts targeting citizens who did not manage to register during the Outreach Registration exercise.

In addition, the Bureau has encouraged people to report anyone found selling forms or asking clients to pay for registration, saying the National Identity Documents and issuance of Application Forms for the National Identity Documents are free.