In a bid to protect customers from rising cases of mobile money fraud, mobile telecommunications services provider Airtel Malawi plc has introduced innovative security measures on its flagship “MyAirtel” Mobile App.

This is coming barely days after Airtel Malawi officials last week appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Media, Information, and Communications Technology on measures to address mobile money fraud concerns.

In a press statement dated 20 May 2024, the company’s Managing Director Charles Kamoto, disclosed that the company has now removed the One Time Password (OTP) on the MyAirtel app and introduced new security features to protect customers against rising cases of mobile money fraud.

He said “We have now removed the One Time Password (OTP) and introduced an SMS verification feature which will send a free auto-generated message to the user’s mobile number to authenticate ownership before logging into the app, thereby adding an extra layer of security.

“We have also introduced biometric facial or fingerprint recognition which will be prompted for customers with phones of this capability. We are proud to be the first network to introduce these security enhancements in Malawi.”

Kamoto further indicated that this technology ensures that only authorized users can access the app, effectively preventing unauthorized attempts and access from fraudsters.

He pointed out that the enhanced security on the mobile app coincides with the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority’s (MACRA’s) recent announcement of phasing out of physical scratch cards in favor of digital recharges in the market.