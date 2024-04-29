Ntchisi Police Station has arrested Glad Banda, a Primary School teacher at Chamndulu on allegations that he sexually abused a 15-year-old standard 8 girl.

Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi Police Station Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo has confirmed the arrest of Banda through a statement available to this publication.

Zgambo says the victim and the suspect came from another school in January 2024 on transfer.

She said that upon his arrival during the same month, the suspect fell in love with the learner.

The PRO further said that rumours of the affair reached the suspect’s wife who connived with other learners to catch him.

On April 22, 2024, at around 1900 hours, the wife found her husband behind school toilets with the victim.

A fight ensued among the three whereby the victim’s dress was torn apart by the wife.

The matter was reported to the head teacher and later the father of the victim reported the issue to the Police who arrested the suspect.

The victim was referred for medical examination at Ntchisi District Hospital where results came out positive.

Banda 34, hails from Mwabuno village in the area of Traditional Authority Malenga in the same district.