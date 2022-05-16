Four Malawian teenagers to attend trials at AC Milan

Four Malawian teenagers have travelled to Italy where they will attend week-long trials at AC Milan’s academy.

The four teenagers are Sean McBrams, 18, Spencer Tsamwa, 18, Ralph Jooma Jnr, 17 and Thembani Phoya, 16.

They were spotted in Malawi during trials conducted by AC Milan’s former player Claudio Belesini in February in Lilongwe.

They then went to South Africa where they underwent trials for five weeks.

Yesterday, they left South Africa for the second phase of their trials in Italy .

World Wide Scholarships (WWS), which partnered with AC Milan’s Lombardia Uno Academy and facilitated the trials, said in a statement that the four teenagers will undergo trials at the Italian giants’ academy for a week.

Speaking to the local media, one of the youngsters, McBrams, said he is set for the final phase.

“The training [in South Africa] helped us improve on many areas such as agility and stamina. So, yes, we are ready,” he said

His fellow Milan trialist Tsamwa said: “I believe I am good to go. It’s a life-time opportunity and I am ready to give my best.”

Meanwhile, a fifth trialist, Denzel Msungama, 19, is expected to go to Italy in July as he is still undergoing training in South Africa.

Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu has since welcomed the development saying such trials are something Malawian players need.

He said: “We need such a gateway for the players. The boys must seize this opportunity to open up a professional career pathway in football.”

